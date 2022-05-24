Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke said Tuesday that new coach Erik ten Hag must perform “major surgery” at the club to get them back to the top.

Yorke, who won three Premier League titles, the Champions League and the FA Cup with United, spent the last fortnight around Old Trafford and saw for himself what needed to be done.

“We (Man Utd) are nowhere near where we are supposed to be, especially with the players that we have in the squad at the moment,” he said in Sydney, where he will coach an A-League All Stars side against Barcelona on Wednesday.

“I spent the last two weeks there and had some more insight into looking where the club is and why we are in that position.

