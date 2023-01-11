Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score twice as Manchester United beat Charlton 3-0 to reach the League Cup semi-finals on Tuesday, while Newcastle saw off Leicester 2-0.

A youthful United side featured eight changes as Erik ten Hag had one eye on Saturday’s derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford.

One of those retained in the starting line-up from Friday’s 3-1 win over Everton, Antony, made the breakthrough with a sumptuous strike on 21 minutes.

Charlton were roared on by a travelling support of 9,000 and the third-tier side kept the tie alive despite Ten Hag introducing Casemiro, Rashford and Christian Eriksen off the bench for the final half hour.

Rashford finally made the game safe for the hosts in the 90th minute, scoring for the eighth straight game at Old Trafford.

The England international then took his tally for the season to 15 with a thumping finish from Casemiro’s pass deep into stoppage time.

“We had to be in that semi final and we did the job,” said Ten Hag.

