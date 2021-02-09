Scott McTominay sent Manchester United into the FA Cup quarter-finals as his extra-time strike sealed a hard-fought 1-0 win against West Ham on Tuesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were well below their best in a scrappy fifth round tie at freezing, snow-dusted Old Trafford.

But a fine finish from Scotland midfielder McTominay ensured United advanced to the last eight for a seventh successive season.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta