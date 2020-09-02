Manchester United announced the signing of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek on Wednesday for a reported fee of 39 million euros plus add-ons.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the 23-year-old Dutch international his first signing of the summer transfer window in a deal that could rise to 44 million euros ($52 million, £39 million).

Van de Beek, who played an important role in Ajax's run to the Champions League semi-finals in the 2018/19 season, has signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford with the option of a further season.

