Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted his side struggled to cope with conceding two early goals as they crashed out of the Champions League on Tuesday with a 3-2 defeat at RB Leipzig who reached the last 16.

Leipzig were 3-0 up mid-way through the second half thanks to goals by Manchester City loanee Angelino, Amadou Haidara and Justin Kluivert at the Red Bull Arena.

United pulled back goals in the final ten minutes as Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty and replacement Paul Pogba scored with a deflected header, but Leipzig held on.

“We didn’t front up until they scored the second goal,” said Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta