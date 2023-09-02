Manchester United signed Sofyan Amrabat on loan as part of a hat-trick of arrivals at Old Trafford in the hectic final hours before Friday’s transfer deadline, while Liverpool reportedly turned down a £150 million ($190 million) offer from Saudi Arabia for Mohamed Salah.

Manchester City swooped for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes in a £53 million deal after selling Cole Palmer to Chelsea and Tottenham landed Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest in the day’s other major deals.

English top-flight clubs smashed their record for spending on new players during this window, with the total surpassing £2 billion for the first time, according to financial experts Deloitte.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com