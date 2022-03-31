Manchester United will play Crystal Palace at Melbourne Cricket Ground in July, organisers said Thursday, as Premier League teams resume pre-season tours which stopped when Covid hit.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his United team-mates are set to meet A-League club Melbourne Victory on July 15 and Palace four days later at the 100,000-capacity MCG, with bumper crowds expected.

“It has been two years since the club has been able to travel on an international pre-season tour so we can’t wait to get going and reconnect with our fans in Australasia,” said United chief operating officer Collette Roche.

“Our matches in Melbourne will be a wonderful opportunity for international fans to see their favourite players up-close in an exciting schedule of games.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta