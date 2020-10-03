Paris Saint-Germain will host Manchester United in the opening round of Champions League group games on October 20, it was confirmed on Friday as UEFA revealed all fixtures for the competition.
The return clash at Old Trafford will be on December 2, with the sides also facing RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir in Group H.
