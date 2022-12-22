Manchester United’s women’s team are set to head to Malta in the coming days for a short training camp during which they are set to play a friendly against local champions Birkirkara, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The English Women Super League side are understood to be travelling to Malta in the first few days of the New Year to hold a short camp ahead of the restart of the English top-flight championship that will resume on Saturday, January 14.

Manchester United’s trip to Malta is being organised as part of the collaboration agreement that exists between the English giants and Tourism Malta. In fact, last August Tourism Malta and Manchester United extended their partnership agreement that saw Malta being the official destination partner for the next five years.

Read the full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt