England manager Gareth Southgate says a conversation with Harry Maguire convinced him to name the Manchester United captain in the squad for Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark despite his arrest on assault charges.

Maguire was arrested last week after a fight with another group at a nightclub on the Greek island of Mykonos and spent two nights in custody.

The 27-year-old defender, who has 26 England caps, has flown back home but his trial went ahead in his absence on Tuesday.

