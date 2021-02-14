Manchester United squandered a chance to put pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City as Bruno Fernandes’ equaliser spared their blushes in a 1-1 draw at struggling West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were rocked by Mbaye Diagne’s second-minute opener for Albion at the Hawthorns.

Portugal midfielder Fernandes levelled just before half-time with his 19th goal of the season in all competitions.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta