Manchester United squandered a chance to put pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City as Bruno Fernandes’ equaliser spared their blushes in a 1-1 draw at struggling West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were rocked by Mbaye Diagne’s second-minute opener for Albion at the Hawthorns.
Portugal midfielder Fernandes levelled just before half-time with his 19th goal of the season in all competitions.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us