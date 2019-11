The police force have asked the public to help it trace a man wanted in connection with an alleged rape case.



In a Facebook post in which they shared a photo of the man, the police asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to get in touch.



People can contact the police by dialling 119 or 21224001, quoting reference number (3/2019), or else by sending them a private message on Facebook.

They urged people not to post any names of individuals on social media.