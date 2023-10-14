Police have asked for the public’s help to track down a man wanted by a court in relation to an ongoing case.

In a brief statement on Saturday, the police said they were issuing a public request for information following a magistrate’s order to do so.

Anyone who has seen this man can contact the police via Facebook Messenger, call police headquarters on 21 224001/119 or file a report at their nearest police station, quoting reference number 23/2023.

The photo of the man provided by the police force. Photo: Malta Police CMRUThe photo of the man provided by the police force. Photo: Malta Police CMRU

