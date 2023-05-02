A man wanted in connection with an ongoing court case has gone missing, police said in a statement on Tuesday.
The police issued a public call seeking help to track down Ibrahim Hassan Bare.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact the police on Facebook, telephone at 21224001/119 or by visiting their nearest police station and quoting case number 14/2023.
Information can be provided confidentially.
