A 45-year-old man who faces fraud charges in Germany has been arrested in Malta and will face extradition proceedings, the police said.

The German, who lives in Malta was arrested at an apartment in St Julian’s on Saturday following days of surveillance, with the Maltese police following a European Arrest Warrant issued by the German judicial authorities.

He appeared in court before Magistrate Rachel Montebello for the initiation of extradition proceedings.

As he did not consent to extradition, an extradition hearing is expected in the coming days.

His defence lawyers requested bail, which the court refused.

The prosecution is being led by Inspector Mark Galea, assisted by Meredith Ebejer from the Attorney General’s office.