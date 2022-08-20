An Albanian man wanted in Greece in connection with a murder case has been arrested in Malta.

He is wanted to face criminal charges related to a double murder and arson case.

The suspect, who is 36, was arrested by Maltese police on the strength of a European Arrest Warrant issued by Greek authorities.

Local police will now seek to have the man extradited to Greece. He will be arraigned in the law courts before magistrate Noel Bartolo on Saturday morning.