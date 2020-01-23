A 31-year-old man from Qormi who was sought by the police in connection with two hold-ups in the past days was arrested a few hours ago. He is expected to be arraigned in court on Friday.

The police said in a statement, intensive investigations by the Violent Crime Unit within the Criminal Investigations Department led to the identification of the alleged thief.

The first hold-up was at a shop in Triq Nazju Ellul, Gżira on Sunday at around 9.30pm, the second on Monday at a shop in Triq Imrabat, Sliema at around 9pm.

The police said that through this arrest, the Violent Crime Unit solved the majority of hold-ups which took place in the past weeks.