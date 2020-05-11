A suspected human trafficker wanted in Hungary was remanded in custody on Monday after contesting a European Arrest Warrant.

Loiai Aljelda, a 48-year old Syrian national who has been living in Malta for six months, was escorted to court, hours after he was arrested at his workplace at Dingli.

Prosecuting Inspector Omar Zammit explained how the arrest had come about as a result of investigations by the police anti-terrorism unit, sparked by an alert on the Schengen Information System on January 16.

That alert had followed a European Arrest Warrant issued by a District Court in Gyor, Hungary, in December 2019, for the man to face prosecution for alleged human trafficking as well as his alleged involvement in immigration and residence permit offences.

Before Magistrate Nadine Lia, Aljelda confirmed that he was the same person wanted by the authorities in Hungary, but informed the court that he was contesting the extradition.

The police pointed out that he had been arrested in Austria over related charges.

The man requested bail, pointing out that he was living on the island with his Maltese partner.

However, the prosecution objected, mainly on account of the real risk of absconding.

After hearing submissions by both parties Magistrate Lia remanded the man in custody.

The extradition proceedings are set to continue in the coming days.