Police are asking the public to help them locate a man wanted in court.

Police are searching for Huan Carlos Farrugia.

He is wanted by order of a magistrate after failing to appear for court proceedings.

The police did not say what the court proceedings are linked to.

If you have any information about his whereabouts you can call the police, even in anonymity, on 21224001/ 119 and quote number 5/2022.