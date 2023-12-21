A man who whipped out a firearm during an argument with another man that escalated on Tuesday evening was granted bail after admitting to the alleged wrongdoing on Thursday.

The 64-year-old employee from Xemxija was arrested by police who were alerted to the violent incident through a call from the police control room at around 8pm. The report said that a person involved in an argument had whipped out a firearm.

Officers immediately went to the scene in Birkirkara and soon had the situation under control.

Further searches led to the discovery of a second firearm in the suspected aggressor’s possession.

On Thursday, the man was charged with attempted grievous bodily harm, possessing a firearm while attempting to commit a crime against the person, causing the victim fear of violence as well as carrying an unlicenced weapon.

The court upheld a request by the parties for a ban on the names of both the victim and the accused.

Asked about his plea, the accused replied, “yes, I admit”.

Presiding magistrate Leonard Caruana suspended the hearing for some minutes to allow the accused sufficient time to consult his lawyer and reconsider his plea.

However, his position remained unchanged when the sitting resumed.

He confirmed his admission.

In light of that plea, defence lawyer Richard Sladden requested the court to order a pre-sentencing report which would not only prove useful for the purpose of sentencing but would also benefit the accused’s family nucleus.

Attorney General lawyer Kevin Valletta agreed to that request and suggested that the court was to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of other parties pending sentencing.

Lawyer Manuel Galea, representing the victim, pointed out that a protection order would be in the interests of all parties concerned.

After hearing those submissions the court issued a protection order, warning the accused of the consequences he would face if he were to breach that order.

Such breach could spell a maximum jail term of two years or a maximum fine of €7,000 or both.

The defence lawyer then requested bail pending completion of the pre-sentencing report, arguing that there was now a protection order in place and there was no fear of absconding.

The accused had been caring for a family member over the past five years, added the lawyer. Bail would serve as a test for the accused, also noted Valletta, adding that in the circumstances the prosecution would not object.

In light of those submissions, the court granted the man bail against a deposit of €2,000, a personal guarantee of €5,000 and signing the bail book twice a week.

AG lawyers Kevin Valletta and Brandon Bonnici prosecuted together with inspector Clayton Camilleri. Lawyer Richard Sladden was defence counsel. Lawyer Manuel Galea appeared parte civile.