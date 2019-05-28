A 24-year old man who allegedly had sexual relationships with two separate underage girls was remanded in custody on Tuesday.

The man, a factory worker from Fgura, stands accused of having sex with a 14-year-old last month, two years after he had sex with another underage girl. He also stands accused of producing indecent material involving the two minors.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The case came to light when one of the girls sought help through an online counselling service.

Prosecuting Inspector Joseph Busuttil told the court that the man had been in a relationship with a 14-year-old for several years. When that relationship broke down, he had found himself another underage girlfriend.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono countered that his client had been in a four-year relationship with a girl who was no longer a minor by the time the couple broke up.

As for the second case “if there was a relationship, it was consensual,” the lawyer went on.



“Obviously the law is what it is, but there are circumstances and circumstances,” he argued when making submissions on bail.

Not only did the man have a clean criminal record and was to be presumed innocent, but he had cooperated fully with investigators, Dr Debono argued.

However, the prosecution countered that the punishment for sexual offences involving minors had been doubled.

“One girl was 14 and when he broke up with her. [Then] he found another 13-year-old girl to have sex with. We found this out because this girl spoke to online counselling service kellimni.com,” Inspector Busuttil went on, adding that granting the suspect bail, at least until the alleged victims had testified, would be premature.

Moreover, the fear that the man might approach the witnesses was justified, Inspector Busuttil said, pointing out that the accused allegedly stalked his ex-girlfriend, parking right outside her door and attempting other forms of intimidation.

Just before the arraignment, one police officer had noted that the girl had messaged the accused, telling him that she would not testify against him since she did not wish to harm him.

“He shouldn’t suffer because of something someone else was doing,” Dr Debono rebutted, with reference to the girl’s message and besides, the sex had been “consensual”.

The inspector agreed that the sexual relationship was “clearly consensual” but pointed out that “just yesterday she sent him a message full of insults. Today she sent what she sent”.

The court, presided over by magistrate Josette Demicoli, turned down the request for bail in view of the possibility of tampering with evidence, but ordered a ban on publication of all names.

The court also urged the prosecution to summon the girls to testify at the first hearing.

Lawyer Marion Camilleri was also defence counsel.