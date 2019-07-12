A man accused of having sex with two underage girls has been granted bail, six days after he denied the charge.

The 24-year-old factory worker from Fgura was arraigned under arrest last week, charged with performing sexual acts with the two minors and producing indecent material involving minors.

The case came to light when one of the girls thought she might be pregnant and sought help through an online counselling service.

During the arraignment, Inspector Joseph Busuttil said the man had been in a relationship with a 14-year old for several years and had allegedly turned to another underage girl after the first relationship ended.

The alleged victims reportedly testified behind closed doors.

Sources subsequently revealed that the first girl said she had dated the man for four years and now had no interest in the proceedings.

The second girl reportedly met the accused on Facebook and had sent the man photos of herself in her underwear. Her parents disapproved when they found out.

She later feared she was pregnant and had turned to an online counselling service for advice.

Having heard the testimony of the alleged victims, the Magistrates Court granted the man bail against a deposit of €2,000, a personal guarantee of €5,000 and an order to sign the bail book twice a week.

The court also issued a protection order in favour of one of the girls.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri are defence counsel.