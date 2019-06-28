One of a gang of robbers who broke into the home of an elderly Valletta resident last Saturday afternoon, was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty upon his arraignment on Monday.

Jassem Al Taher, a 36-year old Libyan national, from Swatar, was charged with aggravated theft, holding the woman against her will and causing her slight injuries.

The unemployed man was also charged with unlicensed possession of a knife, being a recidivist and breaching two bail decrees in March and May.

Prosecuting inspector Fabian Fleri explained how the incident had allegedly taken place two days ago when the trio robbed the elderly woman inside her home on Triq Marsamxett, making off with cash and electronic equipment.

The victim suffered slight injuries, the court was told.

CCTV footage from the scene had shown the suspects running away with a laptop and other allegedly stolen items.

Two of the suspects were still on the run although they had been identified by investigators, the prosecution said.

Legal aid lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace requested bail, pointing out that the man was still presumed innocent and had no form of contact with the alleged victim.

However, presiding magistrate Joseph Mifsud observed that the court had a duty to protect not only society at large but also the accused himself, who was at risk of being led astray once again by bad company.

In an aside about the drive to legalize cannabis for recreational use, the magistrate said there were no recreational benefits to be derived from drug use. Recreation was to be sought in the clean open air and seas, he remarked.

The request for bail was turned down and the accused was remanded in custody.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit and Kylie Borg also prosecuted.