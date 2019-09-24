A man was on Tuesday jailed five years after he pleaded guilty to attacking two British nationals with a rock during a robbery in Xagħra.

Spaniard Sergio Andres Guzman Aguilar admitted before Magistrate Paul Coppini to attacking Deborah Aitkenhead, 55, and Michael Dreadshaw, 58, shortly before 4am in Triq Bullara. The attacker fled with jewellery he stole from the couple.

The woman suffered grievous injuries, the man slight.

The accused, who is 29, was recognised from CCTV in the square.

Lawyer Deborah Mercieca was legal aid. Superintendent Maurice Curmi prosecuted.