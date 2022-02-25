A man was granted bail after he allegedly whipped his estranged wife in front of their son with an electric cable that he ripped off the fridge.

Court was told on Friday that officers at the Mosta police station received a call for help after a woman was taken to the local health centre in a panicked state, bearing signs of injury all over her body, with bruises around the hairline and face.

She recounted her alleged ordeal, saying that her ex and father of her seven-year-old son, had turned up at the house where they lived with her parents on Thursday around 9pm.

He called out to their child, asking him about his mother's whereabouts and whether she was with someone else. The accused then allegedly went on a rampage, smashing plates and glass jars on the kitchen floor.

He ripped the wire off the kitchen fridge and headed upstairs where he shoved his estranged wife onto the floor, beating her with the electric cable, prosecuting inspector Sherona Buhagiar told the court.

The 40-year old self-employed electrician and plumber was charged with grievously injuring his alleged victim, insulting and threatening her.

He pleaded not guilty.

Three weeks ago, the woman had sent her husband a photo referring to the couple’s separation but he refused to move out of the family home.

His lawyer, Franco Debono, requested bail, pointing out his client had an untainted criminal record and no unruly character.

He also had a stable job, could supply an alternative address and besides, the prosecution had not produced any evidence to show he would fail to obey bail conditions.

'Child as scared as his mother'

However, the prosecution strongly objected, not only in view of the nature and gravity of the offence and the grievous injuries, but also because everything had been witnessed by the young child who was as scared as his mother.

Such violence was unacceptable, argued inspector Buhagiar.

After hearing further submissions by both parties and after the accused’s brother confirmed that the man would take up residence at the family home at Żejtun, the court, presided over by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit upheld the defence’s request.

The man, whose name was banned under court order, was granted bail against a deposit of €1,000, a personal guarantee of €20,000, daily signing of the bail book and a curfew between midnight and 5am.

The court also warned him that he was to steer clear from prosecution witnesses, was not to approach or talk to his son in any way and to not lay foot in Mosta, explaining those conditions also to the accused’s brother to make sure they were properly understood.

The court issued a protection order in favour of the alleged victim.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel.