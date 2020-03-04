A man, who crashed his way into his former partner’s home when she refused to allow him entry was denied bail after pleading not guilty to a string of charges following the violent episode.

Nicholas Obaseki, a 32-year-old Nigerian living in Birżebbuġa, was taken to court under arrest on Wednesday charged over the violent incident that allegedly happened late in the evening of February 29 at the woman’s Paola residence.

Prosecuting Inspector Hubert Cini explained how that night, police were alerted to the fight wherein some five persons were involved.

Following the couple’s breakup, the accused had allegedly turned up at his ex’s door and flung a stone slab at the property when the woman refused to let him in.

Another man had apparently intervened to protect the accused’s ex and two other women present at the time of the incident, the court was told.

In the ensuing fight, one woman was slightly injured while the other man suffered grievous injuries.

The accused, wearing dark specs all throughout his arraignment, also suffered injuries to his eyes, explained Inspector Cini, saying that police were still following up those injuries and that investigations were still ongoing.

The man was, in fact, discharged from hospital on Tuesday.

A request for bail was turned down by the court, presided over by magistrate Gabriella Vella, in view of the fact that civilian witnesses were still to testify.