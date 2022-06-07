Updated 6pm

A 43-year-old man died on Tuesday after falling around two storeys while carrying out maintenance works on stairs at his house in Żejtun.

The police said the accident happened in Triq id-Dejma at 9.15am.

The victim was later identified as psychiatric nurse Shawn Curmi, also a past football player and coach with Żejtun Corinthians.

Tributes for Curmi from friends and colleagues flowed on Facebook as soon as he was identified.

"An amazing man who helped a lot of people," wrote one. "You had a heart of gold and was loved by all," said another.

In their statement about the accident the police said members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team were called on-site to assist the victim, but he was certified dead on the spot.

An inquiry is being held.

