A 71-year-old man who has died at Mater Dei Hospital is being considered as having succumbed to COVID-19 because of the symptoms he displayed, even though he tested negative in the past few days after initially testing positive, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The man, who had other medical conditions, was admitted to hospital on September 8 and tested positive on September 21.

His tests resulted negative in the last few days but in view of the symptoms related to the virus this is still being considered as a COVID-19 case, the ministry said.

44 people have died since they were diagnosed with COVID-19.