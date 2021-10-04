A man who feeds pigeons in the street was on Monday charged in court after he allegedly assaulted a nieghbour he suspected of reporting him to the police.

The 53-year-old Sliema resident, who is unemployed and currently facing proceedings before a medical board, was escorted to court following the incident that took place last week.

His habit of scattering bird seeds for local pigeons had allegedly long been causing a nuisance to neighbours, the court was told.

When a report was filed at the police station, the man suspected that his neighbours were behind it.

Prosecuting Inspector Jonathan Ransley told the court that trouble broke out when the man spotted his neighbour and tried to force her into his home.

Another neighbour rushed to her assistance and the incident stopped there, the court was told.

The man was charged with attempted grievous bodily harm, insulting and threatening his alleged victim as well as breaching the peace.

He pleaded not guilty and his lawyer put forward a request for bail which was not objected to by the prosecution, in view of the fact that the accused was currently struggling with depression.

Rather than object to bail, Inspector Ransley suggested the appointment of a psychiatrist to assess the accused, offering all necessary help and ensuring that he attended all sessions.

In light of those submissions the court, presided over by magistrate Noel Bartolo, upheld the request and granted bail strictly under order of not approaching the witnesses in any manner, signing the bail book twice weekly and abiding by a curfew between 10pm and 7am.

Given the accused’s limited means, no deposit was imposed but only a personal guarantee of €1,000.

The court also issued a Protection Order in respect of the alleged victim and her relatives.

Lawyer Joseph Brincat was legal aid counsel.

Lawyers Dustin Camilleri and Maria Sarah Vella appeared as parte civile.