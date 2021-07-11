A 37-year-old man was jailed for 18-months on Sunday after he pleaded guilty to fraud and impersonating a police officer.

The police said on Facebook that they had received reports that a man stopped people and ‘fined’ them for not wearing a mask after he claimed to be a police officer.

The man was eventually arrested in Sliema and charged in court on Sunday.

Inspectors Jessica Bezzina and Leeroy Balzan Engerer prosecuted.