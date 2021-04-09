A man who admitted to robbing a woman at knifepoint earlier this month was jailed for four years upon his arraignment on Friday over several theft-related charges.

Joseph Brincat, a 34-year old Senglea resident, was escorted to court facing charges which allegedly linked him to a series of thefts, the last being a botched attempt to rob a woman at knifepoint on April 2.

His alleged partner in crime was arraigned separately on Friday, also pleading guilty and landing an eight-year jail term for a longer list of offences.

Brincat pleaded guilty to stealing alcoholic beverages from a Vittoriosa establishment on March 27 as well as attempting to steal from a Kalkara garage the following day.

He was charged with robbing a woman at knifepoint on April 1, holding his victim against her will and unlawful possession of a knife, as well as attempting to rob another woman the next day.

The man was further charged with relapsing.

He confirmed his admission after having been duly warned by the court about the consequences and after being given sufficient time to reconsider.

When making submissions on punishment the prosecution said that the accused had cooperated with investigators.

Defence lawyer Jason Grima argued in favour of a sentence that leaned towards the minimum three-year jail term, given that the accused had filed an early guilty plea and also had a drug problem.

In light of such considerations, the court, presided by magistrate Ian Farrugia, condemned the man to four years imprisonment and a €116 fine, while recommending treatment for his addiction.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Stephen Gulia and Sarah Zerafa prosecuted.