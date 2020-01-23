A man who had admitted importing cocaine to Malta for the purpose of trafficking upon his arraignment a year ago was jailed and fined following a plea bargaining exercise between the parties.

Noordzee Ryan Roberto, a Dutch national, had been arrested in January 2019 alongside two other persons at a Sliema hotel, after being found in possession of the drug.

He was subsequently charged with importation of the drug, participating in a drug-trafficking conspiracy and unlawfully supplying cocaine.

A court-appointed scientific expert had later certified that the drug weighed 314 grams, was 30% pure, and had a street value that varied between €5,625 and €25,120.

The accused had pleaded guilty, confirming his plea even after being warned by the court that he faced the prospect of a lengthy prison term.

Following the conclusion of proceedings before the Magistrates’ Court, the case progressed to the Criminal Court, presided over by Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti, who heard submissions on punishment.

A joint application between the Attorney General and the accused was presented during a sitting in December 2019, whereby the parties stated their agreement on the punishment to be inflicted.

In the light of such circumstances, the Court condemned the accused to a four-year effective jail term and a €10,000 fine, as well as an additional €1,077 by way of court expert expenses.

The Court further ordered the forfeiture of all assets, movable and immovable, of the accused in favour of the Maltese government, as well as the destruction of the drug.