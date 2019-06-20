A man facing charges of attempted homicide after allegedly injuring his brother during a domestic incident last month has been discharged on the basis of insufficient evidence.

Matthew Vassallo had been remanded in custody following his arraignment in June wherein he had protested his innocence, stressing that it had all been an unfortunate incident which had led to his brother’s grievous injuries.

The incident had apparently unfolded one Saturday evening in the course of a family meal, allegedly disrupted by a violent argument which broke out between the two brothers.

An anonymous phone call had prompted the intervention of the police.

However, even during the arraignment, the man had pleaded that his brother had accidentally toppled onto him, after a drink too many, shattering a drinking glass held by the accused and injuring himself in the process.

The prosecution had charged the wheelchair user with attempting to kill his brother, inflicting grievous injuries, carrying a weapon and breaching earlier bail conditions.

Bail had been denied in view of the serious nature of the charges and the fact that civilian witnesses, including the victim, were still to testify.

As the case continued before a different court, medical experts testified about the nature of the injuries suffered by the victim who also chose to take the witness stand, stating that it had all been an accident.

This had been no deliberate act by his brother or any other person, he had said.

The court, presided over by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, concluded that there was “nothing from the evidence” to prove that the offence had been committed, thereby ordering the man’s immediate discharge.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Rene’ Darmanin were defence counsel.