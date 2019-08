A 39-year-old man from Fgura was on a Sunday given a suspended sentence after admitting to injuring his pregnant former partner during an argument.

The pregnant woman suffered slight injuries.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit sentenced the man to a nine-month jail term, suspended for 18 months.

He was also forbidden from approaching the woman.

The court ordered the assignment of a probation officer to help the man overcome his alcohol problems.

Inspector Roderick Attard prosecuted.