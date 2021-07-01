An appeals court has confirmed an eight-year jail sentence for a man who subjected his seven-year old son to a life of sex, beatings, pornography, prostitution and drugs.

Judgment was delivered on Thursday by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera, presiding over an appeal filed by the 65-year old man who was found guilty by a Magistrates’ Court of forcing the minor to have sex with prostitutes, defilement, as well as assaulting the boy, causing him to fear violence.

The case had been flagged to Appoġġ in 2016 by two of the prostitutes, one of them claiming that she could no longer bear to witness the child being habitually subjected to such a life.

The boy was taken under the wing of social workers the day he was collected from school, all fearful and unwilling to communicate.

But he eventually opened up, saying his father threatened to lock him in a cage if he ever spoke out.

Criminal action was taken against the father who was convicted in February.

The Court of Criminal Appeal, after assessing the “alarming details” of the case, stated that there was no reason for clemency, condemning “in an absolute manner” the father’s “animal-like behaviour.”

“Rather than give love, care, guidance and happiness, this father had exposed his son to a life of sex, beatings, pornography , prostitution and drugs,” observed Madam Justice Scerri Herrera.

The man would even beat his son with an electric wire or a broomstick, pressuring him not once but in such manner as to make it “a way of life”.

The victim had suffered psychological harm, severe physical harm and abuse of trust.

Psychologists appointed to examine the boy said that he initially “froze” when confronted directly about the alleged ordeal.

Through play therapy they gleaned a need for “urgent therapy” confirming his over sexualised behaviour and the abusive exposure “100%”.

The man had allegedly been obsessed with his son developing homosexual tendencies since other family members were gay.

When all was considered, the court concluded that the judgment by the first court, tending towards the maximum, was definitely safe and satisfactory, thus confirming the eight-year jail term and the three-year protection order in favour of the victim and the two persons who had lodged the complaint.

The father was also deprived of all parental authority and rights in respect of the minor.

The court ordered a ban on all names of the minor, accused and main witnesses so as to protect the identity of the victim.

Inspectors Joseph Busuttil and John Spiteri prosecuted.