A man, who allegedly robbed, defrauded and threatened his elderly mother, prompting her to seek police help, was remanded in custody on Monday.

Stephen Zammit, 53, an unemployed Msida resident, pleaded not guilty to stealing over €2,329 worth of items, including a ring and a television set, from his 77-year old mother.

He was further charged with defrauding his relative by forging a cheque and knowingly falsifying a private writing. The man was also charged with threatening and harassing his mother, causing her to fear violence. He was further charged with breaching a suspended sentence and relapsing.

Prosecuting Inspector Colin Sheldon explained how the long-suffering woman had filed a series of reports claiming that her son was stealing items from the family home where he too lived.

An argument between mother and son on Sunday, had prompted the alleged victim to dial the police number while her son was asleep, claiming that he had hit her on the face during an argument-something the man later denied, saying that he had ‘accidentally’ hit her while shutting the door.

Social workers from Appoġġ subsequently classified the case as one of medium to high risk. The man pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody.

Defence lawyer Vincienne Vella informed the court, presided over by magistrate Rachel Montebello, that bail was not being requested at this stage, further explaining that the accused was due to undergo rehabilitation for his drug addiction.

The Court thus recommended the Director of Prisons to provide the accused with all necessary help in this regard.