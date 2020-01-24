A man who admitted to nicking a cash-filled pouch that was on the back seat of an open car was jailed and pronounced to be a “prohibited migrant”, to be repatriated once his prison term has been served.

Muhamed Isam Elden, a 26-year-old Sudanese, with no fixed address, was escorted to court on Friday, alongside co-national 20-year-old Awad Ahmed Tariq. The two were jointly charged with the aggravated theft.

Prosecuting Inspectors Wayne Camilleri and Matthew Galea explained that the two men had been tracked down as the suspects involved in the theft, which had taken place on January 18 at around midday, when a pouch was stolen from a Toyota Vitz parked at Ħamrun.

The pouch contained some €60 in cash, bank cards, a mobile phone and other personal items. The car had been left open at the time, the court was told.

Mr Elden pleaded guilty and was handed a seven-month effective jail term, besides being declared a prohibited migrant.

“After serving your time in prison, you will be served with a repatriation order by the immigration authorities,” Magistrate Charmaine Galea explained.

His fellow accused pleaded not guilty, but was denied bail in view of his unruly conduct, his lack of trustworthiness and the fact that his true address was unknown.

Lawyer Joseph Brincat assisted Mr Elden. Lawyer Ibtisam Sadegh assisted Mr Tariq.