A man who brandished a large knife at staff in a social security office and, on a separate occasion, threatened to use it, was taken to court on Wednesday.

The court heard that Antoine Monsigneur, 51, from Hamrun, had, last Friday, turned up at the Social Services office at Hamrun asking for his cheques to be cashed. When his request was refused an argument ensued and he drew a 15cm breadknife. A report was subsequently made to the police.

Monsigneur was arrested but gave no reply to questions, He was then granted police bail while investigations continued.

Earlier this week he phoned the Social Services helpline. It was a 27 minute call that was recorded. In the last minute or so he made some "rough, serious threats" making reference to "the weapon," prosecutors said.

He was promptly rearrested.

Monsigneur was accused of attempted grievous bodily harm, carrying a knife without police licence, breaching the peace, assault, harassing a Social Security Department official and causing him to fear violence.

He was further accused of threatening and insulting officials, misuse of electric communications equipment, breach of bail and recidivism.

Inspectors Clayton Camilleri and Andy Rotin objected to bail, saying the accused has an anger management problem, and such behaviour was unacceptable in society. They pointed out that when granted police bail he committed further wrongdoing.

"Not true jaħasra! " the man complained from the dock. But the inspectors retorted that he has a 30-page long criminal record.

After hearing submissions magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia denied bail.