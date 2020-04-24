A hunter, suspected of shooting at a protected black stork in Żebbiegħ on Thursday evening, was granted bail on Friday.

The Administrative Law Enforcement section had been alerted to shots fired shortly after 7pm in the limits of Mġarr, probably aimed at a protected black stork.

Information about a vehicle parked in the area enabled the police to track down the suspect.

Ryan Bonnici, a 32-year old Gżira resident, was stopped by the police while driving in the limits of Għargħur and arrested on suspicion of illegal hunting.

A loaded modified firearm was found hidden inside his car, in a compartment behind the seat. A further search at the man’s home led to the confiscation of another firearm.

The hunter was arraigned on Friday afternoon, pleading not guilty to hunting and carrying a loaded beretta firearm outside the hours when spring hunting is allowed by law (two hours before sunrise up to midday).

He was also charged with possessing a modified weapon, breaching licence conditions and other hunting laws.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

Prosecuting Inspector Elliott Magro strongly objected to a request for bail, pointing out that the accused was a relapser, had nine past convictions for illegal hunting and had been found in possession of a modified firearm.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by Magistrate Victor George Axiaq, upheld the request against a deposit of €1,000, a personal guarantee of €10,000 and an order to sign the bail book once a week.

The man was also barred from hunting. His firearm and vehicle were confiscated.

Lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace was defence counsel.