A man and a woman were arrested early on Sunday on suspicion of theft from cars on Mdina Road, Żebbuġ.

The police said in a statement the two, both aged 47, were arrested at 3.15am next to an unlocked vehicle.

The police officers who arrived on site noticed that the car's radio had been removed from the vehicle's dashboard.

When the two saw the police officers, they tried to flee. Following a search, the officers found a torch and penknives on them,. They also found a radio, glasses and chargers in the grass nearby.

Following police investigations, it transpired that the two had also stolen from cars in April and earlier in May.

They are expected to be charged in court on Monday.