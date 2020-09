A man and a woman who were resident in old people's homes, have died after having tested positive for COVID-19.

The first, a 91-year-old man, tested positive on September 14 and passed away last night.

The woman, 73, tested positive a day later and also died last night.

The Health Ministry expressed its condolences in a statement on Thursday.

The COVID-19 death toll in Malta has now risen to 27.