A man and a woman were injured in a traffic accident on the Attard Central Link on Tuesday evening.

The police said in a statement the crash involved a Toyota Vitz driven by a 53-year-old man from Żabbar and a Porsche Cayenne driven by a 39-year-old man from Attard.

The Toyota driver suffered grievous injuries, while a 50-year-old female passenger was seriously injured, the police said.

The 39-year-old man was also taken to hospital suffering from shock.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.

Since Sunday, 14 people involved in road accidents have been hospitalised.

As a result of the influx of emergency cases over a short period, scheduled orthopaedic surgeries planned for Tuesday had to be postponed.

