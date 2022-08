A man and a woman were seriously injured when an argument turned into a fight in Birkirkara on Sunday afternoon.

The police said the incident happened at 5.15pm in an establishment in Sanctuary Street, involving a group of people.

The injured persons were a 38-year-old man from Mosta and a 48-year-old woman from Siġġiewi. The aggressors ran away before the police arrived.

Investigations are underway.