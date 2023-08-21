A manager of a hotel in St Julian's has been charged with stealing money from the hotel safe while on duty.

Elson Bajrami, 28, from Albania, denied the charges when he appeared in court on Monday.

He was accused of aggravated theft of cash amounting to €2,329, wilful damage to third-party property and recidivism.

The prosecution explained that there was CCTV footage covering the incident that occurred when Bajrami was duty manager at St George's Park Hotel.

After hearing submissions the court, presided over by Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, upheld a request for bail against a deposit of €3,000, a personal guarantee of €15,000, signing the bail book twice weekly and a number of other conditions.

Inspectors Joseph Mercieca and Brian Xuereb prosecuted. Lawyer David Bonello was defence counsel.