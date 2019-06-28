A manager at a gaming company has been handed a suspended jail term after being convicted of misappropriating several thousand euros.

A court heard how Pokeridol Limited, an online gaming company, had reported to the police that its operational manager, Daniel Paul Micallef (the accused) had reactivated a number of unused players' accounts by changing the passwords, thus gaining access to them.

With his own access to the Ongame Admin Tool - the access tool for the gaming network which provided Pokeridol with the poker software and a player backend - the accused was able to create tournament tickets on these player accounts.

He used those tickets to play in these accounts and his own. He then transferred funds to his own poker account and tried to withdraw the money.

The company claimed that the accused had undercut the total amount of $34,000 (€27,500).

During the proceedings, the accused’s lawyer exhibited a settlement agreement

entered into by the accused and the company.

It was agreed that $34,000 had been misappropriated and the accused would refund the amount subject to a payment plan. There was a set-off due to the accused and the parties agreed that the amount which was certain, liquid and due was €26,200. On the day, the agreement, the accused paid €5,500 and the rest had to paid by instalments.

On the basis of this agreement together with other evidence, the court concluded that the prosecution has proven the case.

In handing down judgement, the court noted the nature of the offence, the clean criminal record of the accused and the fact that he had recognized his mistake and has started to repay the amount due.

But the court noted that he had not always been consistent with the payment plan. It said the company could proceed at law on the basis of the agreement entered into for the outstanding balance. Since the misappropriated amount was not negligible the court said it was proper to impose a suspended sentence.

Daniel Paul Micallef was therefore condemned to two years imprisonment suspended for three years.

