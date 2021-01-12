Melita Limited is organising mental health training for its managers through a course offered by the Richmond Foundation.

The training, being delivered as part of ongoing efforts to support the mental well-being of employees, provides participants with the knowledge needed to detect different mental health issues and to be able to assist co-workers.

Stephanie Cacopardo, human resources manager at Melita, said: “Mental health issues at the workplace affect performance due to poor concentration, difficulty in decision-making and lack of motivation.

“A mentally healthy workplace provides support to employees, maintains a positive culture and prevents discrimination.

Training explores different mental health issues

“The course provided by the Richmond Foundation was very detailed and certainly made everyone who participated more aware of the daily struggles that employees can face.

“The fact that all managers at Melita will complete this training ensures that, as a company, we continue to offer the best service to our employees, ensuring a safe and nurturing environment where they can continue to grow and learn.”

The training explores different mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, psychosis and substance abuse and explains the various symptoms of each and how they can be exhibited in different ways by individuals.

Participants are then provided with recommendations on how to best assist individuals dealing with mental health issues and guide them towards professional support.