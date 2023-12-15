Mikel Arteta says managers have a “huge duty” to behave properly after the Arsenal boss escaped punishment for his Newcastle rant.

Arteta was charged by the Football Association when he claimed a VAR decision to award Anthony Gordon’s goal in a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle last month was a “disgrace”.

It was announced on Thursday that Arteta had escaped a fine or a touchline ban after an independent disciplinary panel ruled a charge of misconduct was “not proven”.

Arteta has never been shy of displaying his emotions on the touchline, with his passionate protests irking some rival bosses and fans.

The Spaniard was suspended for last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Aston Villa after picking up three yellow cards for his antics this season.

