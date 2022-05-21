Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has warned pitch invasions could lead to a “potential tragedy” as British police opened an investigation into an “altercation” involving Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira and an Everton fan.

Footage appears to show Vieira kicking out at the supporter, who was apparently taunting the former Arsenal and France midfielder after Everton secured their Premier League status with a dramatic 3-2 win on Thursday.

The Palace manager, who was surrounded by jubilant Everton fans celebrating their survival, refused to comment on the incident after the game.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta