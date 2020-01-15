Maria Grazia Cassar will today discuss some insights obtained through research carried out at six living religious heritage sites in Malta.

Such sites face daily challenges such as the security of the artefacts within a church, the impact of high visitor numbers, the reactions of the visitors to the site and its religious significance.

Based on the results obtained from the research, Ms Cassar makes a number of recommendations for the best practice at living religious heritage sites. These are aimed to protect their multiple values while ensuring good management practices.

Maroma Camilleri and Mevrick Spiteri are coordinating a series of lectures, earmarked to promote and encourage research in the educational and cultural field. This session in is being organised in collaboration with the Department of Conservation and Built Heritage of the University of Malta.

This lecture will be held today at 6.30pm at the National Library, Valletta. It is free and open to the public. For more information, send an e-mail to events.library@gov.mt or visit the National Library website.