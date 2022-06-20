Practically all the countries that border the Mediterranean have a tourism industry that they want to promote to provide better employment opportunities for their people. They expect their policymakers to define a strategy that will give them the best socio-economic benefits.

Some destinations are mature. Many realise that travellers’ behaviour and expectations are changing, forcing them to rethink their business model. Others, especially those on the Adriatic side of the Mediterranean, are relative newcomers. They want a share of the market and are prepared to invest heavily in the industry.

The formulation of strategy is arguably the most critical function of policymakers in any industry. Tourism strategies need the input of both the public and the private sector. After all, what matters to holidaymakers is the experience they are offered for the few days or weeks they spend in any holiday destination.

Strategy formulation in most organisations often follows the textbook guidelines of identifying strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities of an industry or a corporation. Experience has taught me that the essential element for a successful definition of strategy is a brutal honesty in recognising the potential and limitations of any proposed direction.

There are, of course, many benefits in encouraging blue-sky thinking where policymakers are encouraged to be creative and innovative in defining what needs to be done to achieve success. But there is a difference between knowing what needs to be done and knowing how to do it. Change management in any industry is possibly the riskiest of all management functions, with a frequent incidence of failure.

Some policymakers may yawn when confronted with arguments based on the logic of the undeniable link between economic and ecological considerations. Still, the challenges being faced by the Mediterranean tourism industry are partly the result of this link being ignored for too long.

Jeremie Fosse is the president of Eco-Union, an association of professionals that focuses on the transition towards sustainable development models in the Euro-Mediterranean region through the linkage of economics and ecology. In a paper published in 2001, Fosse refers to the four global tourism strategies defined by the High Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy, an international high-level action group promoting global sustainable tourism. These strategies are labelled as overgrowth, collapse, deep transformation and long transition.

The essential element for a successful definition of strategy is a brutal honesty in recognising the potential and limitations of any proposed direction

The most uncomplicated strategy to adopt, but also the shallowest and weakest, is that of overgrowth. In this strategy, operators would focus on fast recovery of travel and tourism flows, urging their governments to reduce travel restrictions, defray energy costs and reduce taxation on tourist services. Some destinations are so dependent on mass tourism that any increases in operating expenses could lead to a crisis in employment in the sector.

The collapse strategy is based on the principle of survival of the fittest. As many Mediterranean countries adopt the mass tourism model, most operators, with the tacit consent of policymakers, use survival tactics that, in the long run, lead to failures in the industry. In this model, operators drive the strategy by engaging in fierce price competition, aggressive marketing and increasing facilities. They deal with rising travel costs and restrictions for as long as they can, hoping that eventually they will force competitors into bankruptcy or takeovers.

What matters to holidaymakers is the experience they are offered for the few days or weeks they spend in any holiday destination. File Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The deep transformation strategy aims to promote responsible tourism. This strategy is not suitable for most Mediterranean destinations because it mainly promotes domestic tourism. This kind of tourism has as its rock base quality services and experience. Quality is a word that is so often abused in strategy narratives that one would do well to recognise the frequent hollowness in its use. The role of Mediterranean tourism policymakers in the success of this strategy implementation is to enact policies to address negative externalities. This tourism model gives the best sustainability results but needs to be constantly updated.

The long transition strategy is based on reengineering the tourism industry in a particular country in a way that challenges operators’ long-held mindsets.

This is the most robust strategy for some Mediterranean tourist destinations but not suitable for some others because of physical limitations or policymakers’ inability to manage change.

This model will promote respect for the community and nature and is driven by innovation, digital transformation and sustainability. It targets purposeful, value-oriented tourists who are prepared to pay for premium services.

Ultimately, every Mediterranean country needs to adopt the strategy that best meets its socio-economic objectives. It must also have the courage to manage the complex process that every change strategy entails.